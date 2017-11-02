Akbuk gets health facility upgrade

AKBUK is to get a new 112 Emergency Health Services Station, Community Health Center and a Family Health Physicians’ office.

The Ministry of Health has given the green light for the new facilities, albeit dashing hopes of a fully functioning health centre as demanded by campaigners in the resort.

Over the summer, a signature campaign was launched by Akbük Culture Environment Association [AKÇED] calling for an upgrade in health facilities due to the rise in population in the resort.

Campaigners had called for a full-fledged “Neighborhood Policlinic” and were sent to the Aydın Provincial Directorate of Environment and Ministry of Health.

AKÇED president, Ferda Kılıç said a fully operational health centre was required to meet the needs of a population that was roughly 5,000 capacity in winter, but easily exceeded 70,000 in the summer months. “Also, the majority of the people who live in Akbük consist of retired people.”

A tender for the 112 Emergency Health Services Station, Community Health Center and a Family Health Physicians’ office will be held on November 23. The construction is expected to take around 10 months.