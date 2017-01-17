Antalya’s 2016 tourism loss in numbers

ANTALYA suffered a 47 percent drop in tourists, according to figures just released from the city’s governor.

According to the data from the Antalya Governorship, the number of tourists arriving in the city by package tour in 2016 was 5.45 million compared to 10.2 million in 2015.

On the basis of nationality, there were losses in all markets except Ukraine, Israel and Lithuania. The country with the most decline was the CIS and Russia with a 67 percent loss.

While the number of Russian tourists arriving in 2015 was 3.7 million, this number dropped to 1.21 million in 2016.

The number of British visitors on package tours to Antalya fell from 440,783 in 2015 to 307,072 last year.

Figures for British visitors flowing through Antalya airport also fell to a five-year low: 388,592 in 2012; 410,396 in 2013; 430,042 in 2014; 438,398 in 2015 and 333,995 in 2016.