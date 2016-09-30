August foreign arrivals to Turkey plunged 38%

THE number of foreigners visiting Turkey fell 37.96 percent year-on-year to 3.1 million in August from 5.1 million a year earlier, the Tourism Ministry said.

This, the Hurriyet said, was the 13th straight monthly fall in the number of foreign tourists visiting Turkey due to several terror attacks, a failed coup attempt and tensions with Russia. It was also the fourth consecutive month when tourist numbers dropped more than 30 percent.

German tourists accounted for the biggest share with 17.3 percent of total visitors, yet fell 34.5 percent in August compared to the same month of 2015.

The United Kingdom took second place with its 8.7 percent share, though its visitors fell by 36 percent in August.