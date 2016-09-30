August foreign arrivals to Turkey plunged 38%

THE number of foreigners visiting Turkey fell 37.96 percent year-on-year to 3.1 million in August from 5.1 million a year earlier, the Tourism Ministry said.
German tourists accounted for the biggest share with 17.3 percent of total visitors, yet fell 34.5 percent in August compared to the same month of 2015.
The United Kingdom took second place with its 8.7 percent share, though its visitors fell by 36 percent in August.
Visitors from Russia declined 83.6 percent in August and took only 3.3 percent of share compared to a 12.4 percent share a year earlier.
The number of foreign arrivals declined to 17.4 million in the first eight months of the year, a decrease of around 32 percent from the same period of 2015.
Tourism revenues are among the key sources of financing for Turkey’s current account deficit and their decline signals more pain for the Turkish economy, which is smarting from slowing exports and weak private investment.