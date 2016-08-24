Brit seriously injured in jet-ski collision

A BRITISH tourist is fighting for his life after suffering a serious head injury when two jet skis collided off the coast of Marmaris.

Asim Amin, aged 20, was involved in the accident near Uzunyalı Sahili Siteler, on Monday (Aug 22).

According to local media, Amin was in collision with another jet ski, causing him to fall off and hit the water. He was rescued by watersports staff and taken to a private hospital in Marmaris.

Reports suggest Amin suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery. He is presently in the intensive care unit.

The other jet-skier escaped unharmed.

Marmaris Water Sports Cooperative officials have pulled in both jet skis to establish if there was anything mechanically wrong with them which may have contributed to the accident

Marmaris Governor Cellattin Yüksel is being kept informed of the ongoing investigation.