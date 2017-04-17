Didim celebrates Tourism Week

A BIKE tour will be among the activities marking Didim’s Tourism Week this week.

The programme is being supported by the Didim Governorate, Didim Municipality and Adnan Menderes University, Didim Vocational High School, the Didim Tourism Infrastructure Union, Didim Chamber of Commerce and Didim’s Tourism Association (TURSAB).

The first event will be a wreath laying ceremony on Tuesday April 18 at the Cumhuriyet Square followed by a symposium based on the theme of “The Potential Future of Aydin-Didim Tourism” on the Adnan Menderes University on the Akbük Campus. An opening cocktail ceremony will be given at 16:00 at the same venue.

Wednesday April 19: There will be a cycle from Apollon Temple at 5.30pm to Altinkum by the Didim Poseidon Cycling Group.

This will be followed by water sports activities, a concert at 19.00 by Yönder Koleji Korosu and the fun will continue on the beach at 20:30, with fireworks and various animated shows. A concert will also feature Didim’s Gurubu Eflatun and Soner.