Didim News in Brief: Jan 3

46 refugees caught in Didim

A TOTAL of 46 immigrants, who wanted to escape to Greece illegally, were caught off the coast of Didim.

The group, including a large number of children, were trying to escape to the Greek islands on two inflatable boats. Most of them were from Palestine and Syria.

They were taken to the Didim Police Headquarters and handed over to the Foreigners Department Directorate of Aydın Provincial Security Directorate for processing.

2.5 million tonnes of coal for Didim’s needy families

The Didim District Office and Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation, headed up by the Didim Governor, is to hand over 2.5 million tons of coal to families in need.

Governor Mehmet Türköz said the coal will be handed to 470 families this year. Citizens living in the villages around Didim were given 1.5 tonnes and 1 ton per family in the center. In 2017, the foundation fully provided 861,777TL of aid from the foundation’s budget.

Hacer Solgun, Director of Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation, and 4 staff members helped provide the aid to families with children in need, children who are not covered by the education costs, and soldiers and martyrs’ families.

Didim schools apply for science research

TEN projects from ten schools in Didim were submitted to the Science and Society programme, organized in coordination with the Department of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK).

Recep Akdemir, Director of National Education at Didim District, stated that 10 schools in Didim applied to the project and were accepted. Akdemir said: “To increase the scientific research between the 5th and 12th-grade students, 5,000TL will be provided for the projects of each school where the applications are accepted. In this sense, a source of 50,000 TL will be transferred to the education of our district.”

The applicant schools are: Akköy Middle School, Akyeniköy Şehit Soner Turan Middle School, Cemal Ergenekon Middle School, Denizköy School, Efeler Middle School, Selçuk Özsoy Middle School, Valiler Middle School, Didim Anatolian High School, Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, and Yalıköy Middle School.