Didim shelter’s work by numbers in 2016

REPORTED dog bites fell in Didim in 2016, while the animal shelter helped sterilize and inoculate 680 animals.

The Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs revealed the extent of the work of the Didim Belediye shelter over the course of last year.

In 2016, inoculations/sterilizations accounted for 190 cats and 490 dogs, while 36 animals were given repeat boosters/vaccinations. A total of 416 street animals have been rehomed.

Four volunteers from the Department of Veterinary Medicine of the Adnan Menderes University were among those helping at the shelter during the year.

During 2016, a number of improvements were made, including quarantine chambers and a cat house, as well as improvements to physical structure of the shelter.

The statement continued that the control of the reproduction of street animals in Didim will reach an acceptable number within a five-year framework.

Turning to dog bites, there was a reported 67 incidents in 2016. Of these, 27 were from street dogs and 40 from owned dogs. Overall, the rate of bite cases fell from 86 percent to 52 percent year-on-year.

Feeding and watering units were also installed across the district for street animals, and will continue do so throughout 2017 under the supervision of the Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs and the Metropolitan City.