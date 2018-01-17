Didim to host half marathon event

DIDIM is to host an official half-marathon in October in conjunction with the Turkey Athletics Federation, it has been revealed.

Mayor Deniz Atabay said preparations are now underway to fulfil all the necessary requirements of the Association for the half marathon over the October 6-7 weekend.

He was quoted as saying that landmarks such as Republic Square, Altinkum and Temple of Apollo would be on the route.

The council is in talks with the Head of the Athletics Federation, Münir Yavaş and his team to draw in international and domestic participants.

A date and the route has yet to be confirmed but Voices will bring you the news as we get it