Didim Walk and Triathlon plans on front foot

A DOUBLE header of a walk on the Sacred Way and a Triathlon for athletes is being planned for May 8-9.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay confirmed this week that the Sacred Walk will go ahead as planned, while the final touches to the Triathlon Challenge were being done.

The Triathlon stage – swimming, cycling and running – will be part of the Turkish Triathlon competition.

Although the route is still being planned, he envisaged the Poseidon Statue and Ataturk City Square featuring in some way, with hopes of including Didim Marina in some way.

Once details have been firmed up, Voices will report more nearer the time.