Didim’s best beaches unveiled

A TOTAL of 11 Blue Flags has been awarded to the best beaches and one marina on the Didim coastline.

However, Aydin Province, which includes Kusadasi and Didim, suffered a drop in the number of Blue Flags handed out annually – shrinking to 27 in 2017 from 31 in 2016.

Blue Flags, a universally recognized scheme, are handed to the best facilities as long as they meet strict criteria including cleanliness, safety, environmental and sustainability aspects within the beach zones.

The International Blue Flag jury announced the 2017 International Blue Flag Award for its beaches and marinas.

In Turkey, blue flags will be flying at 454 beaches, 22 marinas and 13 yacht blue flags.

The following Didim beaches have been awarded Blue Flags:

Altınkum Halk Plajı,

Aquasis De Luxe Resort & Spa,

Büyük Anadolu Didim Resort Hotel,

Didim Beach Elegance Resort,

3 Koy Plajı,

Oteller Önü Plajı,

Palm Wings Beach Resort,

Tavşan Burnu Tabiat Parkı Plajı,

Venosa Beach Resort

Akbuk has been awarded one at Holiday Resort, while Didim’s D-Marin has also been awarded a Blue Flag. There were 16 Blue Flag beaches in Kusadasi.

Across Turkey, Antalya took first place with 200 blue flags, followed by 101 beaches in Mugla, 51 beaches Izmir and 27 beaches Aydin. Balikesir was ranked fifth with 22 beaches this year.

Under the coordination of the Turkish Environmental Education Foundation (TÜRÇEV) in Turkey, the Blue Flag program has been implemented in 49 countries worldwide under the coordination of the Copehnhagen-based International Environmental Education Foundation-FEE. The system is coordinated in Turkey by the Turkish Environmental Education Foundation (TÜRÇEV)

TÜRÇEV president Rıza Epikmen said that as a foundation, Turkey has made efforts to develop in tourism and meet international standards. “Global tourism prefers Blue Flag facilities. The Blue Flag is the most recognized in the world by locals and tour operators alike.

“The large number of flags awarded to our beaches reflects the standards of cleanliness and environmental management.”