Didim’s Peace Festival agenda revealed

THE programme of the 21st Didim Peace Festival – to run between September 1-3 – has been announced.

This year’s agenda will be based on the theme of “Democracy and Love”. It coincides with World Peace Day on Thursday September 1.

It will kick off with the traditional Peace Race that begins at Apollo Temple and winds its way down hill on Ataturk Boulevard and finishes at the Poseidon Statue.

The Peace Festival began in 1995 and it is aimed at improving friendships between people of all cultures and nationalities, with special emphasis on Turkish/Greek relationships.

This year’s festival programme is below, but maybe subject to change:

Thursday September 1:

9am: Peace Run, Location: Temple of Apollo

10am: Submission of Wreath, National Anthem. Location: Ataturk Square. Ataturk Boulevard.

11am: Photography exhibition, Women’s hand mixed oil painting exhibition, carton exhibition. Location: Municipality Wedding Hall, Yeni Mahalle

3pm: Panel discussion on Impact and democracy. Speakers: Erdogan Aydin, Abdullah Manaz, Ömer Faruk Eminağaoğlu. Location: Peace Café 2

8pm: Lighting of Peace Torch, Aytepe Group peace walk and cycle, peace doves released and naval water sports shows. Location: Aytepe/Altinkum

8.30pm: Concert by İzmir State Opera and Ballet Directorate Artists. Location: Chamber of Commerce Aytaç Nurullah Kocabıyık Culture and Congress Centre

10pm: Didim folk dance (DAHOT) ensemble shows. Location: Altinkum

Friday September 2:

4pm-7pm: Sports club equine and horse riding for children. Location: Equestrian Club Facilities

7pm: Children drawing/face painting. Location: Altinkum Peace Cafeteria 1

8.30pm: Samos Music Group and Didim Folk Dance Society (DAHOT) show. Location: Didim’s Amphitheatre, Yeni Mahalle.

9pm: Yeşilçam Şarkıları Concert by DIMDER. Location: Akbuk

Saturday September 3

11am: Photography exhibition, Women’s hand mixed oil painting exhibition, carton exhibition. Location: Akbük Zübeyde Hanım Barış Cafe Bahçesi

8pm: Folk dance and concerts. Location Altınkum, Yeni Mahalle