  
  

Famous hotel apart’s land plot goes up for sale

Published January 4, 2017

A SWATHE of land on which one of Altinkum’s most famous hotel apart landmarks sits is to go up for auction.

The plot – 7,509,81 m2 in total – is where the Dolunay Apartments is located, directly opposite Medusa Nightclub and just a stone’s throw from the sea.

The plot on which the Dolunay Apartments sits is apparently up for sale

It’s being reported locally that the land has been put up for auction by the relevant government department and to register to bid is February 3.

View from the Dolunay

Voices will bring you more details as it emerges, but according to Booking.com, it is still advertising Dolunay for the 2017 season.

Posted in News & Travel