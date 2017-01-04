Famous hotel apart’s land plot goes up for sale

A SWATHE of land on which one of Altinkum’s most famous hotel apart landmarks sits is to go up for auction.

The plot – 7,509,81 m2 in total – is where the Dolunay Apartments is located, directly opposite Medusa Nightclub and just a stone’s throw from the sea.

It’s being reported locally that the land has been put up for auction by the relevant government department and to register to bid is February 3.

Voices will bring you more details as it emerges, but according to Booking.com, it is still advertising Dolunay for the 2017 season.