D-Marina’s Yacht Club was turned into a fashion show for an Aydin jeweller.

The Aydın Kuyumculuk (Goldsmith) company hosted the show with fashion models showing off gold and diamond gems of 22 and 14 carats.

The company showed products from the Fagold, Roberto Bravo, Assos Pırlanta, Yamachi and Arpaş brands.

The show, which was attended by dozens of Didim residents, was used to raise the brand name and ahead of the company’s plans to open a store in the town.