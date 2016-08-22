Joy as turtle lays eggs on Altinkum’s main beach

AN ENDANGERED Caretta Caretta sea turtle has laid eggs on Altinkum beach – and the area fenced off as holidaymakers continue to sun themselves around it.

The area is protected from people entering the area on the beach.

The eggs were laid on Altinkum’s beach where tens of thousands of people swim and sunbathe.

Aydin ‘s Forestry and Water Affairs Directorate is monitoring the area.

Carettas have also laid eggs further up the coast towards Kusadasi. It is expected the eggs will hatch 45 days after laying.