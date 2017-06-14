Numbers up for Brits in Didim

A MEETING between the Aydin Governor and the British Ambassador has confirmed the extent of how many British residents permanently live in Didim.

In total, there are 1,394 British citizens who live permanently in Didim and Akbuk out of a total of 1,660 British residents living across the whole of Aydin county.

In total, there are about 4,400 foreign residents, including Brits, located in the county.

This is a marked decrease in the thousands of British residents – some put it as high as 7,000 to 8,000 – just eight years ago.

British Ambassador Richard Moore and his delegation visited Aydin Governor Omer Faruk Koçak at his office last week.

Mr Moore extended his sympathies to the governor about the loss of 13 soliders lives in Sirbak, while the governor expressed condolences in light of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Ambassador Moore expressed his condolences regarding the martyrdom of 13 soldiers in Sirnak and said “Britain and Turkey are suffering the same.”

Mr Koçak said that the security of all citizens, foreign or local, were his concern and the need for people to live peacefully.

“The relationship between Britain and Turkey goes back to the 18th century,” said Governor Koçak, as well as referring to the two countries’ efforts to combat terrorism.

“Cooperation and commercial cooperation between the UK and Turkey is even higher than many European countries. The security of British citizens living here is high and we have taken the highest measures to ensure the safety of all guests.”

Following their conversation, Governor Koçak presented Ambassador Moore with figs and olive oil, local products.