Passion for darts flies high in Didim

A GAME of darts has always been popular among expats in Didim, but it is now beginning to take flight across Turkey.

While a darts league and friendlies between bars continue to have big followings in the town, darters Ron Brown and Tony Sapsford are helping to put Didim on the map with involvement in the Turkish Darts Federation.

They have also been able to set up their own darts base under the Castle Restaurant, on Sokak 2132, where they have darts boards and electronic equipment to monitor scoring and darts performance. It also doubles a social meeting point for expats.

Both are working on a number of levels to help promote the support: these include the sponsored Remax Players Super League which play on a Wednesday. The current fun event is due to conclude in March.

They have a registered team with the Turkish Darts Federation, which has seen them take on teams from Izmir, Kusadasi, Bodrum, Antalya, and even as far afield as Northern Cyprus last year. Their base is now officially registered with the local authorities and governor, and it is affiliated with the sports clubs of Turkey organisation.

The club, which is 70TL to join for a year, has around 48 members.

Ron said the club was planning to take part in an inter-Aegean tournament over the next six months, and hoped to draw in more Turkish and expat members interested in playing darts.

The team recently played 3 matches in Bodrum against 3 tough Izmir teams and won them all.

“The age of our team ranges from 58 to 76, but we can certainly play and given the younger teams from across Turkey a run for their money,” he added.

Plans are being laid to take the game of darts to local schools to help aid children’s mental arithmetic and encourage them to take up what is being called one of the most popular sports in the country.

The club plans to hold a dinner, fun and games, with a special 9 darts challenge on Sunday February 12.

It’s open to Turks, expats and holidaymakers alike. As a members club but you can be signed in on the night, but should you wish to join the club there is a fee of 70 Lira per year, which is governed by law.

Ron said the club was also now in association with the dart performance centre in Hampshire, which is one of the UK’s leading coaching centres. So the club will be able to offer coaching to all levels.

You can follow the club on Facebook at Didim Dart Spor Kulubu.