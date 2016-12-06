Student drowned while on Didim boat trip

Birmingham Mail:

A UNIVERSITY student drowned on a family holiday in Didim after swimming in the sea during a boat trip, an inquest heard.

Subhan Khan, 19 and from Solihull, was described as a “strong swimmer” but died after getting into difficulties off the coast of Altinkum. An inquest into his death was held at Birmingham Coroner’s Court on Monday.

It heard the business and commerce university student was on holiday with three cousins when tragedy struck on May 18 this year. His father Nazakit Khan said his son had phoned him the day before he died.

Mr Khan said: “He just sounded so happy and told me he was really enjoying himself. He said he had planned to go on a boat trip the following day. He was just his usual happy self.

“Subhan was a strong swimmer in swimming pools but it was the first time he had been in the sea on that holiday.”

Uzayr Arif, one of the cousins, told the inquest the four men had enjoyed breakfast before heading out on the boat trip at around 10am. The boat had been travelling for half an hour when it anchored up and those on board were offered the opportunity to swim.

Mr Arif said: “We had gone into the sea together. It was very calm conditions and there were no currents. Subhan was swimming fine – he was a good swimmer.

“After about five minutes I told Subhan I was going back on the boat which I did.

“Shortly after, I heard people shouting and panicking and then I saw Subhan being pulled onto a speedboat which then headed for shore.”

Pathologist Dr Adrian Young carried out tests on the student’s body and discovered a small bruise above his right eyebrow, but didn’t believe it was significant in his death.

Miss Emma Brown, coroner for Birmingham and Solihull, recorded a verdict of misadventure. She said: “It is a tragic loss. This was a young man who had gone on a trip with friends and had been enjoying himself. Mr Khan went into the water and sadly drowned. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends.”