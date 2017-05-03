Tag Rugby comes to Akbuk

AKBUK is to be among the first venues outside Istanbul to launch Tag Rugby thanks to the efforts of two West Yorkshire men.

Malcolm Kielty (67) and friend Kevin Barker (also 67), both from Halifax, aim to start weekly Tag Rugby sessions in Akbuk as a combined fun, family and health project.

They will launch the project at DidimSpor FC’s (not to be confused with Didim Belediyespor) synthetic pitch, located in Akbuk, on Wednesday May 17 between 5pm-6pm.

Vests, balls and tags will be provided, in a game for all ages, both male and female. The project is being endorsed by the Turkish Rugby League Association, which established Rugby league in Istanbul.

Malcolm is the son of a former England and Halifax Rugby League Club rugby player. Malcolm was disabled with polio aged 18 months old, and never played the game.

But he has been involved in coaching, development and administrating the game since he was 15 with the young supporters club of his lifelong supported local side, Halifax RL.

He has also played wheelchair sports and developed the wheelchair rugby league game in the UK in 2005. Married to Patricia, they have two children and four grandchildren.

On retiring, the couple bought a property in Akbuk ten years ago and eventually struck up a friendship with Kevin, who they lives just two miles from their home in the UK, but had never met previously.

Kevin is a lifelong Rugby League supporter of Bradford Bulls, Halifax’s rugby rivals. He is a vibrant member of his local village in Siddal, where he lives with his wife Penny. He is a member of Siddal Rugby League Club, where his daughter coaches junior teams, and his son was a former player. Kevin plays Masters rugby league, an amended game for those over 35 years.

Malcolm said: “When we are in Akbuk, Kevin and I often meet up and have a drink while watching rugby games on the TV at various village bars.

“From these get-togethers, we hatched the idea of engaging expats and locals, especially after we learnt of the excellent work of the new Turkish Rugby Association in Istanbul.”

He explained: “We acquired the equipment needed from the rugby community in our town and we hope to grow the game, with a non physical contact version of rugby called ‘rugby tag’. This way mixed ages (from 12 upwards) and mixed genders can play safely together.

“We are playing early evenings so the sun will be cooler, and/or in the shade and it will be kept simple and fun while promoting healthy activity.”

There will be the opportunity to socialize afterwards at Akvaryum Akbuk where Mehmet Kok will provide some refreshments. For more information email malcolm.kielty@outlook.com