Three Greek gravestones recovered

WHILE much of the focus was on the ancient findings that the German team of archaeologists discovering at Apollo Temple, they were also helping with a modern issue.

Sources close to the team revealed that before leaving, they transferred, in consultation with Milas Museum, three gravestones of Greek inhabitants of old Didim to the restored chapel in the village.

This is a nod to the recent history of Didim and the ongoing Greek-Turkish relationship.

In 2013 the archaeologists excavated parts of an impressive, but badly damaged foundation of a temple north of the mosque.

After they made the ground plan of the building quite clear, the team was seeking to determine when the temple was built and also the concrete date of its destruction.

They will answer these questions through evaluating the archeological material, especially the pottery, they found this year. There is speculation that the building belonged to Artemis, but it remains unclear.