Tour operator launches Didim push

Tour operator Prestige Tours, part of the Turkish group Calypso Tour, is to begin bus links from Romania to Marmaris and Didim.

Prestige Tours will be introducing the new business line – a bus line to Marmaris and Didim, with five weekly departures from Bucharest and Craiova.

“Due to the large number of requests for trips to Turkey and the high degree of occupancy on the charter flights we have, we decided to focus on a new line of business.

“Marmaris and Didim are the first destinations we operate by bus, but, depending on results we are considering to launch other destinations,” Elena Anghel, Prestige Tours managing partner.

Bus tours to the Turkish seaside will be operated between May-October 2018.

In 2017, 20,000 tourists traveled with Prestige Tours to Antalya.

In 2016, Prestige Tours expanded the number of flights from other cities apart from Bucharest, by including a flight from Suceava to Antalya, its main destination. The occupancy rate of over 98 percent of flights from this city, as well as from Cluj-Napoca and Arad, made the company eager to expand at a national level in 2018 as well, and to introduce a charter to Antalya from Craiova.