Tourism report: Didim’s pros and cons

ONE of the most wide-ranging reports into the state of Didim’s tourism sector has been revealed.

The Tourism Assessment Analysis for Didim was prepared by Didim Tourism and Hotel Management Vocational High School.

The analysis was unveiled recently at a symposium at the Tourism Hotel Management Vocational High School.

Instructor Dr Rabia Aydin’s report looked at the resort’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as assessed through a study of operators and institutions.

Dr. Aydin said the work had been completed over the last two years.

According to this, in 2015, the total number of visitors to Didim was 1824,099 while 2,125,845 people were in 2016, indicating a 16.54% increase compared to the previous year.

However, the number of foreign tourists in Didim decreased from 903,430 to 849,816.This data was generated from the records of the local authorities of the Didim district governorate.

Strengths: After these determinations, the strengths of Didim were: the Apollo Temple, one of the important ancient cities of Anatolia; the ancient city of Miletus and Priene, the possession of 11 blue flag plaques of 90 km and the registration of the 9 September University.

Weaknesses: Weaknesses of Didim’s analysis indicate that the tourism season is 3 months long and there is no research on existing market expectations, the fact there is not enough facilities despite the 90 km coastline, few creative and experience-winning parks, museums and various activity centers that tourists can spend time in.

In addition, despite the fact that there are 500 beds in summer, the fact that there is no health institution other than a 50-bed state hospital, the second houses are given to the daily rent in an uncontrolled way and created as an alternative to the accommodation facilities and the fact that the houses in Didim do not enter into evaluation on the platforms on tourism evaluation.

Due to the rising population, the report focused on inadequacies in the areas such as health, transportation, infrastructure and education, and the tourism is based only on the sun, sea and sand concept.

Opportunities were related to health and wellness tourism similar to facilities in Bodrum and in Milas.

The fact that Didim’s sea water has an ‘A’ quality according to the World Health Organization data was another potential advantage that the report’s author said should be explored.