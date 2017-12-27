Tourist numbers to Didim revealed

THE number of tourists visiting Aydin Province in the first ten months of 2017 has been revealed.

Aydin County saw a total of 3,94 million tourists – foreign and local – with 1,183,534 people visiting Kusadasi, largely thanks to a diminishing number of cruise lines during the year.

The official number of tourists visiting Didim was put at 490,611.

At the end of 2016, the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting Aydin Province was 4,291,702.

Travel experts are hoping that 2018 will outstrip figures for 2017.