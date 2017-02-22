Turkish Airlines ordered to respect EU flight delay payouts

FIVE non-European airlines – including Turkish Airlines – have been threatened with legal action if they don’t compensate passengers for delayed flights to or from the EU.

American Airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines have been told by the CAA to obey EU rules or face unlimited fines.

The CAA took similar action against European carriers Aer Lingus, Jet2 and Wizz Air three years ago.

EU261 requires airlines to compensate passengers if their flight to or from a European Union country arrives in their destination more than three hours late, regardless of where the airline is based.

However, Richard Moriarty, director of consumers and markets at the CAA, told the BBC that several airlines were refusing to pay out.

It has received most complaints about Emirates, he said. The Dubai-based airline is currently fighting a claim from several passengers through the Court of Appeal.

Singapore Airlines has put claims for compensation involving connecting flights on hold, said the CAA.

Any airlines that refuse to compensate passengers for delays when they are at fault can be fined an unlimited amount.