Visitors flow to National Park

THOUSANDS of visitors are flocking to Dilek Peninsula-Büyük Menderes Delta National Park near Didim and Kuşadası this summer.

The park’s natural beauty, its beaches and Aegean Sea, are attracting both local and foreign tourists.

From early in the morning, vehicles that come into the park are causing long queues. Visitors spend time photographing nature and swimming in the waters. Those coming from Kuşadası district center also swim with boats or private yachts.

Dilek Peninsula-Büyük Menderes Delta National Park Director Koray Asik said visitors to the national park showed more interest and had welcomed about 500,000 visitors since the beginning of the year.

“We have 10,000 visitors on weekdays with 3.000 vehicles and 15,000 visitors on weekends because of the nature of the park,” he said. Queues can often be seen forming at 07.00 on weekends.

Visiting the park, Fikret Çınar expressed his admiration for the scenery and said: “Here is a wonderful atmosphere, the scenery is wonderful, I hope the nature will not break down. Everyone wants to go abroad but first we have to see the beauty of our country.”

Mustafa Çınar also expressed that the national park is an ideal place for those who are thinking of staying away from the city life and enjoy swimming in the sea and enjoying the atmosphere.