Where now for Didim Belediyespor?

AFTER a disastrous season, Didim’s leading team, Didim Belediyespor, will be fighting it out in a new league next season.

The team lost a number of managers, players, its chairman and, ultimately, its way come the end of the current season.

It has been announced that Didim next season will be in a new league featuring the likes of

İzmir’s Aliağa Futbol and Alaçatıspor;

Aydın’s Karpuzlu Belediyespor;

Denizli’s Sarayköy and Pamukkale teams,

Manisa’s Kocaçeşme,

and Balıkesir’s Etispor and Erdekspor.

More details of the full rundown of the fixtures will be announced later in the summer.