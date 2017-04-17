Where now for Didim Belediyespor?

AFTER a disastrous season, Didim’s leading team, Didim Belediyespor, will be fighting it out in a new league next season.
The team lost a number of managers, players, its chairman and, ultimately, its way come the end of the current season.
It has been announced that Didim next season will be in a new league featuring the likes of
İzmir’s Aliağa Futbol and Alaçatıspor;
Aydın’s Karpuzlu Belediyespor;
Denizli’s Sarayköy and Pamukkale teams,
Manisa’s Kocaçeşme,
and Balıkesir’s Etispor and Erdekspor.
More details of the full rundown of the fixtures will be announced later in the summer.