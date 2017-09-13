Yönden bids farewell

DIDIM’s Governor İskender Yönden has bid farewell to the Didim public after completing his three-year service.

As part of the Ministry of Interior’s summer administrative maneouvres Mr Yönden has been appointed to the Kestel District Office of Bursa. He will be replaced by Mehmet Türköz, a married father of one who is presently governor of Dulkadiroğlu, Kahramanmaraş Province.

A farewell party was organized by the governor’s staff on September 3 in Didim Cumhuriyet Square. District Garrison Commander Colonel Cetin Gülseven, Mayor Ahmet Deniz Atabay, Chief Public Prosecutor Fatih Coban, District Gendarmerie Commander Major Gürkan Kabakçı, District Police Chief Serkan Demircioğlu, representatives of public institutions and non-governmental organizations, veterans and a large number of citizens were in attendance.

Kaymakam İskender Yönden thanked everyone who participated in the farewell program. Mr Yönden said he had won nice friends in Didim. “I enjoy doing my profession. We are servants of the people. I have always welcomed every human being who came to the door.”

Mr Yönden thanked his wife Ayşenur Yönden, adding: “I would like to thank her she has accepted Didim’s troubles and problems as her own problem and did everything in her power. “

Didim District Garrison Commander Colonel Cetin Gülseven and Mayor Deniz Atabay thanked Yönden for the services he did during his duty in Didim, and hopes for the new job.