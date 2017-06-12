Didim to be at Turkey Festival

TURKEY’S tourism sector, including those in Kuşadası and Didim, are preparing to take part in an important project in Russia which is being promoted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Turkey Festival will among others highlight Aydın’s regional values ​​and tourism riches.

The exhibition in Moscow is being supported by Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB), Turkish Hotels Association (TÜROB), Tourist Guides Association (TUREB) and Russian-Turkish Businessmen’s Association (RTİB) under the coordination of Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED).

Turkey’s major tourist, cultural and artistic values ​​will be highlighted at the Turkey Festival, which will take place on June 16-18 June.

It is aimed to contribute to the development of relations between the two countries and approximately 100,000 visitors are expected.

The festival will share the same scene with Turkish and Russian artists, including literary speeches, gastronomic presentations, examples from Turkish handicrafts. The organization will also be able to promote tourism destinations, hotels, tour operators and health facilities throughout the organization.

The opening of the festival will feature popular singers of Turkey and Russia. Opera and rhythm artists from Turkey will also perform mini-concerts.

Tourism towns such as Kuşadası, Didim, Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye, Kemer, Belek, Manavgat-Side and Alanya are confirmed to be taking part.

President of the Federation of Hoteliers of Turkey (TÜROFED) Osman Ayıksaid: “We created important values ​​over the years. One of the biggest resource markets we created was Russia. But in recent years we have experienced losses in this market.

“We have now developed a project that will inspire future promotional activities and re-launch relationships.”