Jet2’s to fly Newcastle to Bodrum in 2018

LOW-COST carrier Jet2 is to fly Newcastle to Bodrum from May 3, 2018, Voices can reveal.

Checking flights for 2018, Voices noticed that the Newcastle option to fly to Bodrum has been enabled, meaning a flight for 1 person for 1 week from May 3-10 will cost £170 return (£106 to Bodrum, £66 to Newcastle).

The flight from Newcastle will be weekly, on Thursdays.

The news comes a week after Jet 2 officially announced it was flying to Turkey from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports in 2018.

From Edinburgh, it will fly to Antalya and Dalaman.

From Glasgow, it will fly to Bodrum. This is what Voices Newspaper exclusively revealed 24 hours before the oofficial press release was launched.